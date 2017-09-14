Metro police investigating fatal shooting in East Nashville

The shooting happened in the 600 block of Joseph Avenue. (WSMV)

Metro police are investigating a fatal shooting in East Nashville on Thursday night.

The shooting happened just after 8:30 p.m. in the 600 block of Joseph Avenue. When police arrived at the scene, they found a man with a gunshot wound to the head. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Witnesses told police they saw two black males leaving the scene. One was wearing a gray hooded sweatshirt and the other was wearing a red and black hooded sweatshirt and dark shorts.

Police said the two men were reportedly armed with a pistol. They got into a large white truck and drove towards Dickerson Pike.

The shooting remains under investigation.

