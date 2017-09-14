Metro police investigating fatal shooting in East Nashville - WSMV Channel 4

Metro police investigating fatal shooting in East Nashville

The shooting happened in the 600 block of Joseph Avenue. (WSMV) The shooting happened in the 600 block of Joseph Avenue. (WSMV)
Metro police are investigating a fatal shooting in East Nashville on Thursday night.

The shooting happened just after 8:30 p.m. in the 600 block of Joseph Avenue. When police arrived at the scene, they found a man with a gunshot wound to the head. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Witnesses told police they saw two black males leaving the scene. One was wearing a gray hooded sweatshirt and the other was wearing a red and black hooded sweatshirt and dark shorts.

Police said the two men were reportedly armed with a pistol. They got into a large white truck and drove towards Dickerson Pike.

The shooting remains under investigation.

