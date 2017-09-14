2 suspects wanted in fatal shooting of 17-year-old - WSMV Channel 4

2 suspects wanted in fatal shooting of 17-year-old in East Nashville

Kennda Watkins (Source: Metro Nashville Police Department) Kennda Watkins (Source: Metro Nashville Police Department)
The shooting happened in the 600 block of Joseph Avenue. (WSMV) The shooting happened in the 600 block of Joseph Avenue. (WSMV)
NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) -

The search continues for two gunmen who shot and killed a 17-year-old in East Nashville on Thursday night.

The victim, Kennda Watkins, was found dead in the parking lot of the Riverchase apartment complex on Joseph Avenue just after 8:30 p.m.

Witnesses told police they saw two men come out from behind the side of an apartment building and open fire on Watkins. The gunmen then ran away from the scene.

Police are still working to identify the gunmen. One suspect was wearing a white or light gray hoodie. The other was wearing a red and black hoodie.

Watkins was last arrested in May 2016 for aggravated robbery and vehicle theft.

Police are asking anyone with information about the murder to call Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463. Callers can remain anonymous and qualify for a cash reward. Tipsters can also submit information by texting the word “CASH” along with the message to 274637 or online at www.nashvillecrimestoppers.com.

