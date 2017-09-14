Residents complain of breathing problems from asphalt plant at Old Hickory quarry

People living in the Rayon City community near the Old Hickory rock quarry say the smells coming from that area are making them sick.

The Hoover Inc. asphalt plant started operating at the Old Hickory rock quarry just before summer.

At first, residents say they didn't notice a smell. But now they say it's unbearable.

"It takes your breath away" said Amy Pragnell. "It burns my sinuses, my throat, eyes, the whole nine yards.”

Pragnell was one of the community leaders of the "No Quarry in My Yard" movement -- a group of residents who fought for years to keep the plant from being built. She said quality of life has diminished living next to the quarry.

"Folks can't enjoy walking their dogs because of the fumes," Pragnell said. "Folks can’t enjoy sitting out on their porch and just enjoying the night air because the fumes are so heavy and so thick it's making them sick."

Neighbors have taken their complaints to their Councilman Larry Hagar, who fought with them to keep the project out, but lost. He was able to push through a buffer zone policy in council, but could not stop the project altogether. A neighborhood group is in appeals court with a lawsuit against the city and the quarry developers.

"It's really hurt the neighborhood in my opinion that we had something like that put in there," Hagar said. "It's frustrating, but you know you've just got to keep fighting. You don't give up.”

Erin McDermott said she won't be giving up any time soon.

"I've contacted personally the health department probably five or six times at this point," McDermott said. "It burns your nose, and it burns your lungs...It smells like kind of burning tires. It smells like rubber burning or petroleum. It's a very heavy thick kind of acidic smell," she told News 4 at her home in Rayon City Thursday afternoon.

The Metro Health Department tells News 4 they have sent investigators out to the community each time someone calls in a complaint. They concede there is a smell near the plant but haven't identified a stench in the actual neighborhood. Residents say they're arriving too late to smell it.

"I don't think they should be able to operate in such a close proximity to where people live," McDermott said. "We pay taxes and we still don't have quality of life where we can't be outside when they are in operation.”

The health department's pollution director says they seldom receive complaints from other communities where other asphalt plants sit in closer proximity to homes than the Hoover plant.

Hoover Inc. is helping the Tennessee Department of Transportation pave Interstate 65 in Brentwood, according to the health department. That work happens at night, usually after 8 p.m. That's when residents complain of the putrid and overwhelming smell.

News 4 reached out to Hoover Inc. Thursday morning to ask about the complaints. A representative said they aren't aware of smell complaints. News 4 left a message with a manager, but did not heard back with a formal response.

The EPA will be at the plant in a couple weeks for a previously scheduled stack test. Federal law requires all asphalt plants to be tested after opening. It will test how many chemicals and particles are being emitted from the plant. Metro Health officials say they'll be present for that testing too and will monitor the results. If there are any issues, the plant could be cited and asked to adjust the emissions.

The health department said it is still investigating all resident's complaints about the smells and health concerns.

Copyright 2017 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.