Suspect wanted in Dollar General robbery

Tennessee's most wanted fugitives.More >>
Tennessee's most wanted fugitives.More >>
South Korea's military said North Korea fired an unidentified missile Friday from its capital Pyongyang that flew over Japan before landing in the northern Pacific Ocean.More >>
South Korea's military said North Korea fired an unidentified missile Friday from its capital Pyongyang that flew over Japan before landing in the northern Pacific Ocean.More >>
Mt. Juliet police are asking residents in Chandler Pointe to lock their doors while they pursue a suspect.More >>
Mt. Juliet police are asking residents in Chandler Pointe to lock their doors while they pursue a suspect.More >>
Metro police are searching for a suspect in the strong arm robbery of a Dollar General store in Bordeaux.More >>
Metro police are searching for a suspect in the strong arm robbery of a Dollar General store in Bordeaux.More >>
A 15-year-old boy accused of shooting four classmates at a rural high school in Washington state had been meeting with a school counselor over suicidal thoughts before bringing two guns from home and killing a student he said had bullied him, according to court documents released Thursday.More >>
A 15-year-old boy accused of shooting four classmates at a rural high school in Washington state had been meeting with a school counselor over suicidal thoughts before bringing two guns from home and killing a student he said had bullied him, according to court documents released Thursday.More >>
Police are investigating a rash of break-ins at businesses across the greater Nashville area.More >>
Police are investigating a rash of break-ins at businesses across the greater Nashville area.More >>
Little Big Town is the latest country band to get a star on the Music City Walk of Fame.More >>
Little Big Town is the latest country band to get a star on the Music City Walk of Fame.More >>
A convicted sex offender worked everywhere from festivals to a baseball park making balloon animals and hats for children, a News 4 I-Team investigation revealed.More >>
A convicted sex offender worked everywhere from festivals to a baseball park making balloon animals and hats for children, a News 4 I-Team investigation revealed.More >>
Metro police are working to identify the suspect accused of robbing a Family Dollar store in south Nashville on Wednesday night.More >>
Metro police are working to identify the suspect accused of robbing a Family Dollar store in south Nashville on Wednesday night.More >>
In two months, four lawsuits were filed against local school districts claiming "deliberate indifference" to federal regulations meant to keep plaintiffs safe from sexual violence by other students.More >>
In two months, four lawsuits were filed against local school districts claiming "deliberate indifference" to federal regulations meant to keep plaintiffs safe from sexual violence by other students.More >>
One of the men charged in the death of Holly Bobo has taken the stand. Jason Autry told the jury he is hoping for leniency in exchange for his testimony.More >>
One of the men charged in the death of Holly Bobo has taken the stand. Jason Autry told the jury he is hoping for leniency in exchange for his testimony.More >>
One of the men charged in the death of Holly Bobo has taken the stand. Jason Autry told the jury he is hoping for leniency in exchange for his testimony.More >>
One of the men charged in the death of Holly Bobo has taken the stand. Jason Autry told the jury he is hoping for leniency in exchange for his testimony.More >>
A man who has been arrested over 530 times was taken into custody again Wednesday night.More >>
A man who has been arrested over 530 times was taken into custody again Wednesday night.More >>
The show may not go on for two performers in Portland, TN. The city is expected to approve an ordinance that would prohibit drag shows downtown.More >>
The show may not go on for two performers in Portland, TN. The city is expected to approve an ordinance that would prohibit drag shows downtown.More >>
Hundreds have gathered in Nashville to celebrate the life and legacy of country star Troy Gentry.More >>
Hundreds have gathered in Nashville to celebrate the life and legacy of country star Troy Gentry.More >>
Police are investigating a rash of break-ins at businesses across the greater Nashville area.More >>
Police are investigating a rash of break-ins at businesses across the greater Nashville area.More >>
Police are investigating after three people were shot and killed in Clarksville on Thursday morning.More >>
Police are investigating after three people were shot and killed in Clarksville on Thursday morning.More >>
A pair of Florida men were arrested after police said they tried to steal a power utility pole.More >>
A pair of Florida men were arrested after police said they tried to steal a power utility pole.More >>
The TBI has canceled its statewide Amber Alert after a 3-month-old boy was found safe Wednesday night.More >>
The TBI has canceled its statewide Amber Alert after a 3-month-old boy was found safe Wednesday night.More >>
The death of a 12-year-old girl is something even a seasoned medical examiner calls unforgettable. New documents are shedding light on what happened in the final moments of Yhoana Arteaga's life.More >>
The death of a 12-year-old girl is something even a seasoned medical examiner calls unforgettable. New documents are shedding light on what happened in the final moments of Yhoana Arteaga's life.More >>
Zach Adams is accused of killing nursing student Holly Bobo, who went missing in 2011.More >>
Zach Adams is accused of killing nursing student Holly Bobo, who went missing in 2011.More >>