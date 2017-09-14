Suspect wanted in Dollar General robbery

Police say the man threatened to shoot an employee who was following him. (Source: Metro Nashville PD)

Metro police are searching for a suspect in the strong arm robbery of a Dollar General store in Bordeaux.

Police said the man threatened to shoot one of the employees if she didn’t stop following him.

The suspect was purchasing a package of cookies when the clerk opened the register. Police said the man then reached into the drawer, grabbed a handful of cash and left.

The man was last seen walking on Clarksville Pike toward Ashland City Highway. An employee was following but stopped after he threatened to shoot her.

The suspect is described as a black man in his 50s. He was wearing a black jacket, blue jeans and a black cap.

Anyone who recognizes the man is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463.

