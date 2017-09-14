Mt. Juliet police pursue suspect, ask residents to lock doors

Mt. Juliet police are asking residents in Chandler Pointe to lock their doors while they pursue a suspect.

Police said the suspect, possibly involved in a Nashville incident, may be armed. He was spotted in the woods between Chandler Pointe and Cobblestone Landing.

The suspect was seen and ran from officers. He was last spotted in the 300 block of Landings Way.

Police are asking residents in the area to lock their doors.

He is described as a white male with red/blond hair who is wearing black pants and no shirt. He is holding a gray hooded sweatshirt.

