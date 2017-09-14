Little Big Town, Ryman luminaries receive stars on Walk of Fame

Little Big Town at the 2016 Grammys. (CBS / The Grammys)

Little Big Town is the latest country band to get a star on the Music City Walk of Fame.

The band, their friends and family gathered in downtown Nashville Thursday for the honor.

"It really is an honor for me to induct them today. Beautiful souls, beautiful people, beautiful spirits," said Keith Urban, who presented the group the star.

The country group thanked those closest to them and their loyal fans for coming out to celebrate with them.

"People that have helped us along the way and the beautiful friendships here, it's because of you guys that we get things like this, things that you never dream up," said Jimi Westbrook of Little Big Town.

Many fans traveled as far away as Canada to see the band in action at the Ryman Auditorium during the band's residency.

"We've been planning it for nine months. We bought the tickets nine months ago. Yeah, I'm so excited," said Pauline Deguire, who is visiting from Canada.

Fans told News 4 it could not have happened to a more deserving group. Little Big Town has been in the music scene for more than 18 years.

"They work so hard for this. They are wonderful. They deserve it," said Susan Miller, who is visiting from West Virginia. "They really deserve it, and I'm so glad they got it."

The man who built the famed Ryman Auditorium, Captain Tom Ryman, and theater manager Lula Naff also received stars, becoming the 77th, 78th and 79th names on the Walk of Fame.

Little Big Town's members said they are very thankful for this honor and hope to present a star to someone else in 10 years.

