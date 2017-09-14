Suspect wanted in robbery at south Nashville Family Dollar

Metro police are working to identify the suspect accused of robbing a Family Dollar store in south Nashville on Wednesday night.

Police said the suspect entered the store at 2939 Nolensville Pike just before 10 p.m. He walked behind the counter and demanded cash from the register while keeping a hand concealed under his clothing like he had a weapon.

The suspect left the scene with cash in a white Kia. He is described as a black man who appears to be in his mid-40s and is approximately 5’8” tall. He was wearing a purple baseball hat, gray hooded sweatshirt and blue jeans.

Anyone with information on the suspect’s whereabouts is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463.

