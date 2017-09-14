State opens food stamp program for hurricane evacuees

Tennessee is opening up its food stamp program and speeding up applications for any hurricane evacuees who need them.

“Our teams across the entire state are absolutely standing ready and willing to be able to accept any of the evacuees from either Florida, Texas, Georgia or what have you,” said Danielle Barnes with the Tennessee Department of Human Services.

To apply, call the DHS office at 615-743-2000 and request an expedited application.

