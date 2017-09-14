4 lawsuits claiming student-on-student sex abuse filed against Nashville-area schools

Since mid-July, three separate lawsuits have been filed against Metro Nashville Public Schools, and one against the Williamson County Board of Education, claiming the districts displayed "deliberate indifference" to Title IX regulations that would have prevented student-on-student sexual assault and violence in the school system as well as the damages each victim suffered after the incidents.

The lawsuits filed against Metro Schools specifically reference the practice of "exposing," or taking video of a female student in an unwanted sexual situation and sharing it within the school and online.

Two of the alleged incidents occurred at Hunters Lane High School, and one at Maplewood High School.

While the claim made by a former student at Independence High School in Williamson County does not involve "exposing," it similarly blames the district for neglecting to investigate claims by female students and their parents, appropriately punish the accused male students, and their failure to adequately train school administrations in Title IX regulations (before and after the alleged incidents) to prevent such incidents from occurring.

These lawsuits are also separate from the sex abuse lawsuit filed against Brentwood Academy, a private school not required to comply with Title IX, reported by News 4.

News 4 reached out to representatives from Metro and Williamson County Schools for comment, but both declined due to the nature of the claims as well as pending litigation and student privacy.

