Suspect free on bond charged in south Nashville home burglary

A Nashville man who was free on bail following a home burglary was arrested Wednesday following an ongoing investigation into home burglaries in south Nashville.

Redeer Ramazan, 24, is charged with aggravated burglary, vehicle theft, assaulting a police office, evading arrest, resisting arrest, and drug possession.

Metro officers were in the October Woods area on Wednesday following six home burglaries between July 3 and Sept. 5. They were looking for a black Toyota Camry that was stolen from a Nashville home in June and had been seen during a home burglary on Catspaw Drive in July. The vehicle was also connected to an Antioch home burglary in August.

Around 2:40 p.m., a Metro officer saw the vehicle turn onto October Woods Drive and park in the driveway of a home on Hurley Court.

Another officer approached the vehicle when police say the man inside jumped out and ran away. Officers chased him through the neighborhood and onto Old Hickory Boulevard.

Another officer caught up to the suspect when he shoved him, causing the officer to fall. The officer suffered a fractured ankle.

Other officers took the suspect, identified as Ramazan, into custody.

Police say they found an assault-type rifle, a pistol, bags of jewelry and multiple jewelry boxes in the Camry. The victim of a Sept. 5 home burglary nearby came to the scene and identified several items of jewelry in the car that were from his house.

Ramazan is charged in one home burglary case and remains under investigation in other cases in the neighborhood. His bond was set at $80,000.

