More mosquitoes test positive for West Nile virus in Davidson County

Multiple batches of mosquitoes collected by the Metro Public Health Department have tested positive for West Nile virus, according to a news release.

The department’s Pest Management Division collected batches of mosquitoes that tested positive at the following locations:

Antioch – Near the intersection of Edge O Lake Drive and Murfreesboro Pike

Bordeaux – Near the intersection of Kings Lane and Clarksville Highway (three batches tested positive)

Donelson – Near the intersection of Lebanon Road and McGavock Pike

North Nashville – Near the intersection of Buchanan Street and 12th Avenue North (two batches tested positive)

Priest Lake – Near the intersection of Anderson Road and Smith Springs Road (three batches tested positive)

Waverly/Belmont – Near the intersection of 12th Avenue South and Acklen Avenue

The Health Department’s Pest Management staff continue to monitor standing water in all areas of Davidson County looking for mosquito larvae. Staff will apply a granular larvicide to any areas where mosquito larvae are present.

Staff began trapping mosquitoes in all parts of Davidson County the first week in May. Health Department staff sends the mosquitoes to the Tennessee Department of Health’s lab for testing. One human case was reported in Davidson County in August. Health officials have no plans to spray to kill adult mosquitoes.

The Health Department recommends taking the following steps to protect against biting mosquitoes, including:

Limit time outdoors at dusk and nighttime hours when mosquitoes are present.

If you must be outdoors then wear a mosquito repellent that is approved for use by the CDC - those include products that contain DEET, Picaridin, and Oil of Lemon Eucalyptus.

Wear shoes, socks, long sleeve shirts and pants when outdoors during dusk to dawn when mosquitoes are most prevalent. Clothing should be light colored and made of tightly woven materials to keep mosquitoes away from the skin. Pant legs should be tucked into shoes or socks, and collars should be buttoned.

Make sure your windows and doors have screens and are in good repair.

Health Department officials recommend taking steps to reduce mosquito breeding areas. This includes:

Reduce or eliminate all standing water in your yard – especially in children’s toys, bird baths, clogged gutters, tires, flowerpots, trashcans, and wheelbarrows.

Aerate ornamental pools or stock them with Gambusia fish.

Apply mosquito dunks in standing water areas on your property.

Cut back overgrown vegetation (mosquito hiding areas).

Health Department staff began monitoring standing water in all areas of Nashville in late February. Staff applies larvicide when mosquito larvae are present to kill the larvae before they become adult mosquitoes.

Please visit the Health Department’s website and Facebook and Twitter pages for updates on West Nile Virus. Davidson County residents that are having mosquito problems can call 615-340-5660 to arrange to have a Pest Management staff member come and inspect your property and provide mosquito control and prevention advice. Pest Management staff will check your property for standing water and apply the larvicide if mosquito larvae are present.

Copyright 2017 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.