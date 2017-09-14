Woman, 2 children killed in shooting at Clarksville home - WSMV Channel 4

Woman, 2 children killed in shooting at Clarksville home

Police are investigating a triple-murder on Mills Drive. (Photo: Clarksville Police Department) Police are investigating a triple-murder on Mills Drive. (Photo: Clarksville Police Department)
Police are investigating after three people were shot and killed in Clarksville on Thursday morning.

The victims, an adult woman and two children, were found dead by officers inside a home on Mills Drive just before 11 a.m.

Police said they have detained a suspect at the home and are interviewing that person.

Officials have not released the names of the victims, who all have gunshot wounds. The adult woman is in her 20s.

According to the Clarksville Police Department, there is no danger to the public.

Officers are working to obtain a search warrant so they can process the scene.

