Man charged in fatal shooting of wife, two children at Clarksville home

Clarksville police have identified the man accused of murdering his wife and two children on Thursday morning.

Jordan Hazel has been charged with three counts of homicide in the shooting deaths of his wife, Keara Hazel, and their two children, 3-year-old Kayden and 9-month-old Jaylynn.

The three victims were found dead by an officers inside the home at 211 Mills Drive just before 11 a.m. Police detained Jordan Hazel, 27, outside the home.

Jordan Hazel has been booked into the Montgomery County Jail.

Witnesses told News 4 they realized something was wrong and heard a woman screaming, “My babies!”

“That scream was so deep from within her soul, but I knew something was wrong,” said Ilona Rivera, a neighbor.

Neighbors said those screams were followed almost immediately by police sirens.

Neighbors said the family who lives at the house was renting. Nancy Crick said she didn’t know them personally but saw them often.

“I’ve seen the kids out in the yard as a drive by, and they were both small,” Crick said. “When you hear something like this with children involved, it tears you up. A person that doesn’t tear up is a person I wouldn’t want to be around.”

Police said this is the first time they’ve been called to the house.

This shooting remains under investigation.

