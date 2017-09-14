Mee McCormick's Cashew Cheese & Pickled Onions (From Pinewood Store & Kitchen)

For the cashew cheese:

· 1 cup raw cashews (soaked for 30 minutes in warm water)

· 1-2 cloves of garlic, minced

· 1/4 cup water

· 2 Tablespoons fresh lemon juice

· 1/2 teaspoon fine sea salt

· You can add chives to this or sun dried tomatoes. I love tossing in fried onions and jalepenos.

Instrucions

Toss everything into food processor or high powered blender & puree until smooth. S

Pickled Onions

Ingredients

1 medium red onion

½ teaspoon of sugar

½ teaspoon of salt

¾ cup of either of these: rice vinegar, white wine vinegar or apple cider vinegar will work

1 small clove of garlic, halved

Instructions:

1. Slice the onions: Start 2 or 3 cups of water on to boil in a kettle. Peel and thinly slice the onion into approximately 1/4-inch moons. Peel and cut the garlic clove in half.

2. Dissolve the sugar and salt: In the container you will be using to store the onions, add the sugar, salt, vinegar, and flavorings. Stir to dissolve. Add the onions to the jar: Add the onions to the jar and stir gently to evenly distribute the flavorings.

3. Store: The onions will be ready in about 30 minutes, but are better after a few hours. Store in the refrigerator. They will keep for several weeks, but are best in the first week.

For a milder pickle: Par-blanch the onions: Place the onions in the sieve and place the sieve in the sink. Slowly pour the boiling water over the onions and let them drain.



Preparation

1. Prepare cashew cheese by simply placing all the ingredients into a food processor or high speed blender. Blend until smooth.

2. Heat oven to 400 degrees Place French baguette or artisan bread - Gluten free bread works great too on a baking sheet and bake in oven for 4 - 5 minutes.

3. Remove bread and spread cashew cheese to cover. Top with lettuce, tomatoes, cucumbers, grated carrots & pickled onions. Drizzle your favorite dressing on top or a squeeze of fresh lemon.

4. Bacon or Chicken can be added to make and open faced BLT or Grilled Chicken Sandwich.