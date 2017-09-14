WATCH NOW: Co-defendant in Holly Bobo murder trial takes the stand

Hundreds have gathered in Nashville to celebrate the life and legacy of country star Troy Gentry.More >>
One of the men charged in the death of Holly Bobo has taken the stand. Jason Autry told the jury he is hoping for leniency in exchange for his testimony.More >>
Conservative activist Andy Ogles is running for the U.S. Senate seat held by Tennessee Republican Bob Corker, who has so far refused to divulge whether he will seek a third term.More >>
Republican gubernatorial candidate Beth Harwell says she won't privatize services at Tennessee state parks if she is elected governor.More >>
Folk singer songwriter John Prine was awarded the artist of the year, while one of his protégés, country singer Sturgill Simpson, took home album of the year at the Americana Honors and Awards show.More >>
Police are investigating a rash of break-ins at businesses across the greater Nashville area.More >>
A Crown Victoria crashed into a fence and caught fire at the intersection of Lischey and Joy avenues just before 4 a.m. Thursday.More >>
A gunman is on the run after a drive-by shooting left a Madison teenager hospitalized.More >>
The show may not go on for two performers in Portland, TN. The city is expected to approve an ordinance that would prohibit drag shows downtown.More >>
A pair of Florida men were arrested after police said they tried to steal a power utility pole.More >>
The TBI has canceled its statewide Amber Alert after a 3-month-old boy was found safe Wednesday night.More >>
The death of a 12-year-old girl is something even a seasoned medical examiner calls unforgettable. New documents are shedding light on what happened in the final moments of Yhoana Arteaga's life.More >>
Zach Adams is accused of killing nursing student Holly Bobo, who went missing in 2011.More >>
A Texas woman is putting her extreme couponing skills to work for victims of Hurricane Harvey.More >>
