WATCH NOW: Co-defendant in Holly Bobo murder trial takes the stand

One of the men charged in the death of Holly Bobo has taken the stand.

Jason Autry told the jury he is hoping for leniency in exchange for his testimony.

He says prosecutors have only told him to "tell the truth."

Autry said he was trying to get morphine the morning of Bobo's disappearance in 2011. He said he reached out to Shayne Austin and Zach Adams to try to find the drug.

When Adams called him back, Autry claims that Adams told him, "I need you to hide this body," and identified the woman as Bobo.

Autry said her body was wrapped in a blanket and that he did agree to help move the body.

At one point, Autry claims he told the other to men to "gut her" so she would sink in the water.

Autry took the stand around 10:30 a.m. Thursday in the trial for Adams, who is accused of kidnapping, raping and killing the young woman.

