Co-defendant shares gory details about Holly Bobo's murder

The state's key witness, who is also one of the men charged in the death of Holly Bobo, has taken the stand in the murder trial for Zach Adams.

This is a big deal because so far there has been very little evidence tying Adams to Bobo's murder.

There is no DNA, no fingerprints, no smoking gun, but Jason Autry has agreed to testify against Adams, and what he is saying is horrendous.

In court Thursday morning, Autry told the jury he is hoping for leniency in exchange for his testimony. He said prosecutors have simply told him to "tell the truth."

On the morning of Bobo's disappearance in 2011, Autry said he was trying to get a morphine pill. He said he reached out to Adams and Shayne Austin to try to find the drug.

He said when he showed up to Austin's home, Adams was there and told him he needed help getting rid of a dead body, which was wrapped in a blanket. Autry claims Adams identified the woman as Bobo.

Autry then shared gory details about their plan to gut Bobo's body so it would sink to the bottom of the river. After they drove to the river, he said he heard a noise coming from the body, which is when he realized Bobo was still alive.

Next, he described serving as a lookout while Austin used his gun to fire the fatal shots that he says took Bobo's life.

"I looked around and told him that no one was coming, and that's when I heard boom. It sounded to me like he shot it three to four times, " Autry said.

Autry took the stand around 10:30 a.m. Thursday. His testimony is supposed to take up most, if not all, of the afternoon.

The court is now in a lunch break. Court will resume around 1 p.m.

