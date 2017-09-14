Man with over 530 arrests taken into custody again - WSMV Channel 4

Man with over 530 arrests taken into custody again

Posted: Updated:
Robert D. Brown (Source: Metro Nashville Police Department) Robert D. Brown (Source: Metro Nashville Police Department)
NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) -

A man who has been arrested over 530 times in Nashville was taken into custody again Wednesday night.

Robert Brown, 48, is now facing public intoxication and trespassing charges.

On Wednesday night, an employee at the Exxon on Rosa Parks Boulevard said she saw Brown standing outside drinking.

The woman said Brown had been asked to leave multiple times throughout the day but continued to come back.

According to the affidavit, Brown was holding a half empty bottle of vodka and had another full vodka bottle in his pocket.

Brown allegedly had bloodshot eyes, was unsteady on his feet and was slurring his speech.

In the arrest report, the officer wrote Brown was "intoxicated to a point that he was a danger to himself and others."

Brown was booked into jail just after 9 p.m. Wednesday.

Prior to this most recent incident, Brown has been arrested 539 other times, according to the affidavit.

News 4 previously wrote about Brown right after his 492nd arrest. Click here to read more.

Copyright 2017 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Online Public File

