Man with over 530 arrests taken into custody again

Tennessee's most wanted fugitives.More >>
Tennessee's most wanted fugitives.More >>
A man who has been arrested over 530 times was taken into custody again Wednesday night.More >>
A man who has been arrested over 530 times was taken into custody again Wednesday night.More >>
Hundreds will come together in Nashville to celebrate the life and legacy of country star Troy Gentry on Thursday morning.More >>
Hundreds will come together in Nashville to celebrate the life and legacy of country star Troy Gentry on Thursday morning.More >>
A Crown Victoria crashed into a fence and caught fire at the intersection of Lischey and Joy avenues just before 4 a.m. Thursday.More >>
A Crown Victoria crashed into a fence and caught fire at the intersection of Lischey and Joy avenues just before 4 a.m. Thursday.More >>
A gunman is on the run after a drive-by shooting left a Madison teenager hospitalized.More >>
A gunman is on the run after a drive-by shooting left a Madison teenager hospitalized.More >>
Police say the suspect was armed with a handgun when he walked into the Rite Aid around 2 a.m. Thursday.More >>
Police say the suspect was armed with a handgun when he walked into the Rite Aid around 2 a.m. Thursday.More >>
A student who opened fire in a hallway at a Washington state high school killed a classmate who confronted him Wednesday and wounded three others before being stopped by a staff member, authorities said.More >>
A student who opened fire in a hallway at a Washington state high school killed a classmate who confronted him Wednesday and wounded three others before being stopped by a staff member, authorities said.More >>
The show may not go on for two performers in Portland, TN. The city is expected to approve an ordinance that would prohibit drag shows downtown.More >>
The show may not go on for two performers in Portland, TN. The city is expected to approve an ordinance that would prohibit drag shows downtown.More >>
Emails obtained by the News 4 I-Team raise questions about staffing within a university police department. The I-Team discovered an officer worked alone on patrol twice during summer semester.More >>
Emails obtained by the News 4 I-Team raise questions about staffing within a university police department. The I-Team discovered an officer worked alone on patrol twice during summer semester.More >>
The show may not go on for two performers in Portland, TN. The city is expected to approve an ordinance that would prohibit drag shows downtown.More >>
The show may not go on for two performers in Portland, TN. The city is expected to approve an ordinance that would prohibit drag shows downtown.More >>
The TBI has canceled its statewide Amber Alert after a 3-month-old boy was found safe Wednesday night.More >>
The TBI has canceled its statewide Amber Alert after a 3-month-old boy was found safe Wednesday night.More >>
A pair of Florida men were arrested after police said they tried to steal a power utility pole.More >>
A pair of Florida men were arrested after police said they tried to steal a power utility pole.More >>
The death of a 12-year-old girl is something even a seasoned medical examiner calls unforgettable. New documents are shedding light on what happened in the final moments of Yhoana Arteaga's life.More >>
The death of a 12-year-old girl is something even a seasoned medical examiner calls unforgettable. New documents are shedding light on what happened in the final moments of Yhoana Arteaga's life.More >>
A disturbing rap video reaching millions of views on YouTube shows a Caucasian boy being lynched as an African-American boy looks passes him.More >>
A disturbing rap video reaching millions of views on YouTube shows a Caucasian boy being lynched as an African-American boy looks passes him.More >>
Zach Adams is accused of killing nursing student Holly Bobo, who went missing in 2011.More >>
Zach Adams is accused of killing nursing student Holly Bobo, who went missing in 2011.More >>
A Texas woman is putting her extreme couponing skills to work for victims of Hurricane Harvey.More >>
A Texas woman is putting her extreme couponing skills to work for victims of Hurricane Harvey.More >>
Katie Quackenbush moved to Nashville a few years ago to pursue a career in music. She has several YouTube videos where she is performing songs, playing guitar and rapping.More >>
Katie Quackenbush moved to Nashville a few years ago to pursue a career in music. She has several YouTube videos where she is performing songs, playing guitar and rapping.More >>
A student who opened fire in a hallway at a Washington state high school killed a classmate who confronted him Wednesday and wounded three others before being stopped by a staff member, authorities said.More >>
A student who opened fire in a hallway at a Washington state high school killed a classmate who confronted him Wednesday and wounded three others before being stopped by a staff member, authorities said.More >>