Public memorial service planned for Troy Gentry at Grand Ole Opry

Country music stars took to social media on Friday to mourn the loss of Troy Gentry, one half of duo Montgomery Gentry.

Social media tributes pour in following death of Troy Gentry

Country music star Troy Gentry, one half of duo Montgomery Gentry, has died in a helicopter crash in New Jersey. He was 50 years old.

Engine problems caused a helicopter crash in New Jersey last week that killed country music performer Troy Gentry and the pilot.

Hundreds will come together in Nashville to celebrate the life and legacy of country star Troy Gentry.

Gentry, part of the duo Montgomery Gentry, was killed in a helicopter crash in New Jersey on Friday.

A public memorial service is being held at the Grand Ole Opry at 11 a.m. Thursday.

A private internment ceremony for family will follow.

In lieu of flowers, his family is asking for donations to be made to the T.J. Martell Foundation or the American Red Cross for hurricane relief.

The memorial is open to the public. News 4 will be live streaming the service.

