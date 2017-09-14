Public memorial service planned for Troy Gentry - WSMV Channel 4

Public memorial service planned for Troy Gentry at Grand Ole Opry

Posted: Updated:
Troy Gentry (Photo credit: Chris Hollo / Grand Ole Opry) Troy Gentry (Photo credit: Chris Hollo / Grand Ole Opry)
NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) -

Hundreds will come together in Nashville to celebrate the life and legacy of country star Troy Gentry.

Gentry, part of the duo Montgomery Gentry, was killed in a helicopter crash in New Jersey on Friday.

A public memorial service is being held at the Grand Ole Opry at 11 a.m. Thursday.

A private internment ceremony for family will follow.

In lieu of flowers, his family is asking for donations to be made to the T.J. Martell Foundation or the American Red Cross for hurricane relief.

The memorial is open to the public. News 4 will be live streaming the service. 

