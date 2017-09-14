Police investigating string of break-ins in Belle Meade - WSMV Channel 4

Police investigating string of break-ins at Belle Meade businesses

Several businesses in Belle Meade were broken into overnight. (WSMV) Several businesses in Belle Meade were broken into overnight. (WSMV)
A bicycle shop is one of the businesses that was targeted. (WSMV) A bicycle shop is one of the businesses that was targeted. (WSMV)
BELLE MEADE, TN (WSMV) -

Police are on scene investigating a string of break-ins at several Belle Meade businesses.

The thieves hit Sperry's Mercantile market and a Papa Murphy's pizza shop.

Two other businesses a few blocks away, Gran Fondo Cycles and Michaelangelo's Pizza, were also burglarized.

The thieves reportedly targeted the businesses' cash registers.

Officers are looking at surveillance video to try to identify the suspects.

It's not clear if all of the break-ins are related.

