Police investigating at least 10 break-ins across Nashville

The Pizza Hut on Lebanon Pike had its window smashed in. (WSMV)

Jersey Mike's on Lebanon Pike was also targeted. (WSMV)

Baskin Robbins on Lebanon Pike was also hit during the crime wave. (WSMV)

A bicycle shop near Belle Meade is one of the businesses that was targeted. (WSMV)

Police are investigating a rash of break-ins at at least 10 businesses across the greater Nashville area.

In west Nashville near Belle Meade, the thieves hit Sperry's Mercantile market and a Papa Murphy's pizza shop. Two other businesses a few blocks away, Gran Fondo Cycles and Michaelangelo's Pizza, were also burglarized. The thieves reportedly targeted the businesses' cash registers.

In Donelson, the front door at the Baskin Robbins on Lebanon Pike was smashed in. A nearby Pizza Hut, Whitt's Barbecue and Jersey Mike's were also hit during the spree. Police believe the crimes in Donelson are related.

Over in the Germantown area, Red Bicycle Coffee and Tempered Cafe & Chocolate were also broken into.

It's not clear if all of the break-ins in the parts of town are related.

