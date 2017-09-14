Police investigating 11 break-ins at businesses across Nashville - WSMV Channel 4

Police investigating 11 break-ins at businesses across Nashville

A bicycle shop near Belle Meade is one of the businesses that was targeted. (WSMV)
Thieves broke into Whitt's Barbecue on Lebanon Pike. (WSMV)
Baskin Robbins on Lebanon Pike was also hit during the crime wave. (WSMV)
Jersey Mike's on Lebanon Pike was also targeted. (WSMV)
The Pizza Hut on Lebanon Pike had its window smashed in. (WSMV)
Police are investigating a rash of break-ins at at least 11 businesses across the greater Nashville area.

In west Nashville near Belle Meade, the thieves hit Sperry's Mercantile market and a Papa Murphy's pizza shop. Two other businesses a few blocks away, Gran Fondo Cycles and Michaelangelo's Pizza, were also burglarized. The thieves reportedly targeted the businesses' cash registers.

In Donelson, the front door at the Baskin Robbins on Lebanon Pike was smashed in. Several other restaurants, including Pizza Hut, Whitt's Barbecue, Bamboo Garden and Jersey Mike's were also hit during the spree.

Over in the Germantown area, Red Bicycle Coffee and Tempered Cafe & Chocolate were also broken into.

It's not clear if all of the break-ins in the different parts of town are related.

