Police investigating fiery crash in East Nashville

Police are investigating a fiery crash in East Nashville.

A Crown Victoria crashed into a fence and caught fire at the intersection of Lischey and Joy avenues just before 4 a.m. Thursday.

The driver left the scene.

Firefighters responded to put out the flames.

Police are working to determine if the car was stolen.

Copyright 2017 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.