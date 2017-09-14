Driver missing after fiery crash in East Nashville - WSMV Channel 4

Driver missing after fiery crash in East Nashville

Posted: Updated:
The driver left the scene after causing a fiery crash. (WSMV) The driver left the scene after causing a fiery crash. (WSMV)
NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) -

Police are investigating a fiery crash in East Nashville.

A Crown Victoria crashed into a fence and caught fire at the intersection of Lischey and Joy avenues just before 4 a.m. Thursday.

The driver left the scene.

Firefighters responded to put out the flames.

Police are working to determine if the car was stolen.

Stay with News 4 for updates on this story.

Copyright 2017 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
WSMV

News

Video

Weather

Entertainment

About WSMV

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, WSMV; Nashville, TN. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.