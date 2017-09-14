Employees at Rite Aid on West End robbed at gunpoint - WSMV Channel 4

Employees at Rite Aid on West End robbed at gunpoint

The robber held employees at gunpoint and demanded cash. (WSMV) The robber held employees at gunpoint and demanded cash. (WSMV)
A popular West End pharmacy was targeted by an armed robber overnight.

Police say the suspect was armed with a handgun when he walked into the Rite Aid around 2 a.m. Thursday.

The suspect reportedly threatened the employees and demanded cash before running off.

None of the store's employees were injured in the incident.

The suspect, a black male in his early 20s, has dreadlocks and was wearing camouflage pants, a red ball cap, a red hoodie and a red bandana.

