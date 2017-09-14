Teen injured after shots fired from car into Madison home - WSMV Channel 4

Teen injured after shots fired from car into Madison home

A 19-year-old man was injured in the shooting. (WSMV) A 19-year-old man was injured in the shooting. (WSMV)
A gunman is on the run after a drive-by shooting left a Madison teenager hospitalized.

Witnesses told police that a car drove up and started shooting at a home on Barbara Lynn Way just after 10 p.m. Wednesday.

Police say the 19-year-old victim was found inside the home with two gunshot wounds to his hip.

Officers found shell casings in the street and bullet holes inside the home.

The teenager was taken to Vanderbilt University Medical Canter. It's not clear how serious his injuries are.

