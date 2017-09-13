Decommissioned Murfreesboro officer had previous disciplinary actions

A Murfreesboro police officer under investigation for sexual assault has been decommissioned, and he's been disciplined in the past.

Officer Mark Todd is tied to a controversial case that sparked outrage and a lawsuit after several young boys were arrested at Hobgood Elementary School last year. Todd is one of six officers disciplined for what happened at Hobgood, and News 4 dug through his personnel file and found he had two more violations.

Stripped of his badge, gun and regular duties, Todd waits for the results of a TBI investigation after he was accused of sexual assault. A woman alleges Todd's actions happened while he was off duty during an MTSU football game on Sept. 2.

News 4 requested Todd’s personnel file from the Murfreesboro Police Department. The documents show Todd has been disciplined three times in his seven years with the department.

Last year, Todd's file said he called in sick to avoid the Hobgood Elementary arrests happening that day and failed to tell his supervisors his feelings on the investigation. He was suspended for one day.

In 2014, Todd received a verbal reprimand for running a red light in a patrol car, and in 2012 he was written up for not handcuffing and keeping an eye on a man who made violent threats and later escaped.

News 4 found Todd is a certified rape aggression defense instructor, and he has received two dozen letters of commendation from residents and the city about his professionalism and caring attitude while on duty.

When News 4 asked people who live and work in Murfreesboro to weigh in on the decision to decommission Todd, barber shop owner Paulette Russom said, "Yes, he should not have any authority until he's cleared."

"Some are good. Some are bad. You can't judge them all," said Tony Anderson, a Murfreesboro resident. "Some of them are just doing their job. It's just life."

The TBI said the investigation is ongoing and they will give the district attorney what they find. Then it will be the district attorney's decision whether Todd should be charged.

Stay with News 4 for updates on this story.

Copyright 2017 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.