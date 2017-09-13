Rebecca Cardenas is a Murrow-award winning journalist, happily joining the News 4 team in September 2017 after two years reporting for WSAW-TV in Wausau, WI.

Rebecca is thrilled to make her way back south - she grew up in Tampa, FL, earning degrees in communications and French at Florida State University. While in school, she spent a summer abroad at the Catholic University of Paris, adding a third language to her belt - she is fluent in Portuguese as well.

WSAW was her first job out of school, where her coverage ranged from snowstorms, to city government, to a nationally-reported high school prom shooting.

Her examination into the state of homelessness in north central Wisconsin schools was awarded a regional Edward R. Murrow, and she was a finalist in the Wisconsin Broadcasters Association’s ‘Best Live On-Scene Reporting’ category.

Outside of the newsroom, Rebecca likes to run, read and explore Nashville.

If you have any story tips, restaurant recommendations, or just want to say hello, shoot her an email!

