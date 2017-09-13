Amber Alert issued for East TN infant

Russell Roysden was last seen in Wartburg, TN, on Wednesday morning. (Source: TBI)

The TBI has issued an Amber Alert for a 3-month-old boy in East Tennessee.

The TBI says Russell Roysden was kidnapped by his non-custodial father, Jerry Roysden, around 10 a.m. Wednesday in Wartburg, TN, in Morgan County.

Jerry Roysden, 56, is 6' tall and weighs 170 pounds. He has hazel eyes and brown hair. The TBI says he has an extensive violent criminal history.

Russell Roysden is just over 2' tall and weighs 12 pounds. He has blue eyes and blond hair.

It's unclear at this time where Jerry Roysden may be heading.

Anyone with information on their whereabouts is asked to call 911 or 1-800-TBI-FIND.

