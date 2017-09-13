Amber Alert canceled, East TN infant found safe

Russell Roysden was last seen in Wartburg, TN, on Wednesday morning. (Source: TBI)

The TBI has canceled its statewide Amber Alert after a 3-month-old boy was found safe Wednesday night.

The TBI said Russell Roysden was kidnapped by his non-custodial father, Jerry Roysden, around 10 a.m. Wednesday in Wartburg, TN, in East Tennessee.

Russell Roysden has an extensive violent criminal history, according to the TBI.

Great news! Russell Roysden is recovered. He is safe in Morgan County. The AMBER is canceled. Thanks for the RTs!! — TBI (@TBInvestigation) September 14, 2017

AMBER ALERT issued for 3-mo old Russell Roysden. Was kidnapped from Wartburg by non-custodial father Jerry Roysden. Call 1-800-TBI-FIND. pic.twitter.com/BY47mXUt2c — TBI (@TBInvestigation) September 13, 2017

Here's more on AMBER ALERT issued for Morgan County Sheriff's Office. Help find 3-month old Russell Roysden. 1-800-TBI-FIND. pic.twitter.com/1sBst2P0tX — TBI (@TBInvestigation) September 13, 2017

