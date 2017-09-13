Amber Alert canceled, East TN infant found safe - WSMV Channel 4

Amber Alert canceled, East TN infant found safe

Posted: Updated:
Russell Roysden was last seen in Wartburg, TN, on Wednesday morning. (Source: TBI) Russell Roysden was last seen in Wartburg, TN, on Wednesday morning. (Source: TBI)
Jerry Roysden has a violent criminal history. (Source: TBI) Jerry Roysden has a violent criminal history. (Source: TBI)
NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) -

The TBI has canceled its statewide Amber Alert after a 3-month-old boy was found safe Wednesday night.

The TBI said Russell Roysden was kidnapped by his non-custodial father, Jerry Roysden, around 10 a.m. Wednesday in Wartburg, TN, in East Tennessee.

Russell Roysden has an extensive violent criminal history, according to the TBI.

Stay with News 4 for updates to this story.

Copyright 2017 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
WSMV

News

Video

Weather

Entertainment

About WSMV

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, WSMV; Nashville, TN. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.