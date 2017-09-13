5 accused of conspiring to defraud Dolly Parton relief fund

A Murfreesboro police officer under investigation for sexual assault has been decommissioned, and he's been disciplined in the past.More >>
A Murfreesboro police officer under investigation for sexual assault has been decommissioned, and he's been disciplined in the past.More >>
Years ago, a family had to suddenly leave their home. With the arrival of Hurricane Irma, they were forced to do it again. Now, they're counting on the kindness of Middle Tennesseans.More >>
Years ago, a family had to suddenly leave their home. With the arrival of Hurricane Irma, they were forced to do it again. Now, they're counting on the kindness of Middle Tennesseans.More >>
The TBI has issued an Amber Alert for a 3-month-old boy in East Tennessee.More >>
The TBI has issued an Amber Alert for a 3-month-old boy in East Tennessee.More >>
Emails obtained by the News 4 I-Team raise questions about staffing within a university police department. The I-Team discovered an officer worked alone on patrol twice during summer semester.More >>
Emails obtained by the News 4 I-Team raise questions about staffing within a university police department. The I-Team discovered an officer worked alone on patrol twice during summer semester.More >>
The shooter has been apprehended and is taken into custody.More >>
The shooter has been apprehended and is taken into custody.More >>
A man is wanted in a hit-and-run crash with a Metro police car on Monday.More >>
A man is wanted in a hit-and-run crash with a Metro police car on Monday.More >>
Five people have been charged in Tennessee with conspiring to defraud the My People Fund of Dolly Parton's Dollywood Foundation, set up to help people affected by wildfires last year.More >>
Five people have been charged in Tennessee with conspiring to defraud the My People Fund of Dolly Parton's Dollywood Foundation, set up to help people affected by wildfires last year.More >>
Four people are being questioned after a Cheatham County man was shot to death inside his house on Wednesday morning.More >>
Four people are being questioned after a Cheatham County man was shot to death inside his house on Wednesday morning.More >>
Guests may notice a few changes the next time they step inside Bridgestone Arena.More >>
Guests may notice a few changes the next time they step inside Bridgestone Arena.More >>