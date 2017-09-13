Man wanted in hit-and-run crash that injured Metro officer

A man is wanted in a hit-and-run crash with a Metro police car on Monday.

Jason Follis, 24, was allegedly driving a 2002 Honda Civic when it collided with the police vehicle at State Route 45 and Rio Vista Drive in Madison. Police said Follis then left the area on foot.

Officer Ashton Hill suffered a broken leg in the crash. He is now recovering at home.

Warrants have been issued charging Follis with leaving the scene of an injury crash, failure to render aid, failure to report a crash, failure to yield resulting in bodily injury, and driving on a revoked license.

Anyone with information on Follis’ whereabouts is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463.

