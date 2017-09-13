Bridgestone Arena details $6M renovations

Guests may notice a few changes the next time they step inside Bridgestone Arena.

Crews are finishing up a $6 million renovation just in time for the upcoming Nashville Predators hockey season.

The Predators’ locker room will get a complete makeover. Some concession areas on the 300 level will now have full-service bars, a frozen drink station, and a grab-and-go section for food and drinks.

The upgrades make the 20-year-old building feel new without losing the Bridgestone Arena look.

“We get complimented a lot on the look of the building. Tourists come through and hit every major market across North America. They go, wow, this building is 20 years old,” said David Kells, senior vice president of booking for Bridgestone Arena and the Predators.

“So it doesn’t look like a 20-year-old building that can’t meet the demands of modern tourists,” Kells added.

Kells said over the last several summer, Bridgestone Arena has received $66 million worth of renovations.

The new construction will be on full display during the Predators’ first preseason game on Sept. 19. Click here for ticket information.

