Middle TN first responders perform water rescues in Florida

News 4 reporter Kevin Trager arrived in Jacksonville, FL, on Tuesday night and has been surveying flood damage and speaking with victims and first responders after Hurricane Irma.

Trager is in Five Points, a residential district along the St. Johns River near downtown Jacksonville.

The area was hit particularly hard. One cul de sac was under more than three feet of water with many of the homes suffering significant water damage on the first floor.

Middle Tennessee first responders performed more than 50 water rescues in the area in the hours after the hurricane.

The river rose to historic levels, leaving many trapped in their homes.

“Watching the board in the command center in terms of which teams were picking up the most people, it kind of hit you at one point, hey, these guys are really working,” said Nashville firefighter Edwin Feagins.

“I saw a raft and we saw the vehicle, it was docked and it said ‘Nashville Rescue.’ We were like, wow, that is cool. Especially since my wife used to live in Nashville,” said Bruce Lehnus, a Jacksonville flood victim.

Lehnus said he had to wade through chest-deep water to rescue his sister-in-law from his home. She had to be carried out on a paddle board.

Copyright 2017 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.