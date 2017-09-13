Middle TN first responders perform water rescues in Florida

A shooter opened fire at a high school in a tiny town in Washington state Wednesday, killing one student, injuring three others and sending worried parents to the school in a frenzied rush, authorities said.More >>
Four people are being questioned after a Cheatham County man was shot to death inside his house on Wednesday morning.More >>
Guests may notice a few changes the next time they step inside Bridgestone Arena.More >>
Engine problems caused a helicopter crash in New Jersey last week that killed country music performer Troy Gentry and the pilot.More >>
News 4 reporter Kevin Trager arrived in Jacksonville, FL, on Tuesday night and has been surveying flood damage and speaking with victims and first responders after Hurricane Irma.More >>
A group of Belmont University students were involved in an apparent drive-by shooting incident on Tuesday night.More >>
In Nashville, several landmarks, including the Korean War Veterans Bridge, the Parthenon in Centennial Park and the Metro Nashville & Davidson Co. Courthouse, will also be illuminated on the evening of Sept. 13 in recognition of Suicide Prevention Awareness.More >>
The News 4 I-Team obtained exclusive surveillance video of the Music Row neighborhood where a homeless man was shot, and it reveals many people in the area who could be potential witnesses.More >>
Katie Quackenbush moved to Nashville a few years ago to pursue a career in music. She has several YouTube videos where she is performing songs, playing guitar and rapping.More >>
A 19-year-old Michigan man shot his mother to death while she was sleeping after the two got into an argument over his new puppy, police said.More >>
A man visiting Las Vegas from North Wales jumped into the Hoover Dam and successfully swam from the Arizona side to the Nevada side.More >>
Three police officers working the night shift after Hurricane Irma posted a Facebook selfie and instantly became social media sensations.More >>
The death of a 12-year-old girl is something even a seasoned medical examiner calls unforgettable. New documents are shedding light on what happened in the final moments of Yhoana Arteaga's life.More >>
A customer who recorded the viral video of a cop confiscating money from a hot dog vendor has raised thousands to help support the vendor.More >>
Blood evidence was a major part of the testimony in the second day of the trial in Holly Bobo’s murder on Tuesday.More >>
A Kentucky man was charged Monday with the murder of a 5-year-old boy who watched helplessly as his mother was beaten, bound and pushed off a cliff over the weekend.More >>
