Belmont students' SUV hit in drive-by shooting; no injuries reported

A group of Belmont University students were involved in an apparent drive-by shooting incident on Tuesday night.

In a message to parents, Belmont President Bob Fisher said the students were returning to campus with a staff member from on off-campus event when the vehicle they were in was hit by a bullet near 15th Avenue.

Fisher said the students were in a rented SUV with out-of-state tags. It does not appear they were targeted.

No one was injured in the shooting. The suspect then fled the area.

Metro police are investigating the incident. The motive for the shooting is unknown.

Scroll down to read Fisher’s full letter to parents:

Belmont Parents, As most of you know, last night several Belmont students were involved in a frightening incident on 15th Avenue bordering the campus. Returning to campus with a staff member from an off-site event, the vehicle they were in was damaged by a bullet from what appears to be a drive-by shooting. The students were in a rented SUV with out-of-state tags, indicating their vehicle was not a specific target. At this time, we do not know of a motive for this incident. The suspect immediately fled the area, and Nashville’s Metro Police is investigating the incident. Campus Security alerted the Belmont community as quickly as possible of what had occurred and followed up shortly as additional details were discovered. I am very thankful that no one was injured in this incident. In addition, I’m grateful that our students and staff took the best possible action, moving themselves quickly from a dangerous situation to a safe place and calling the authorities. Finally, I want you to know that we are taking additional steps through increased patrols from both Belmont and Metro Police to ensure the safety of every member of our campus, and we will continue our conversations with Metro as they gather more details on this case. The students involved are receiving support from a number of University offices. In addition, any students who are feeling emotional distress as a result of this incident are encouraged to take advantage of resources through Counseling Services and University Ministries. I cannot reiterate enough that your student’s safety is my number one priority. An incident like this has never occurred on our campus. I am confident that Belmont is a safe place, but this is an obvious reminder that we can never take safety for granted. I am meeting with members of my Senior Leadership and Campus Security teams today to stay apprised of any updates on this case as well as to ensure we are doing everything possible to care for our community and protect our campus. Bob Fisher, President

Copyright 2017 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.