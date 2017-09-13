Engine problems caused copter crash that killed Troy Gentry

A shooter opened fire at a high school in a tiny town in Washington state Wednesday, killing one student, injuring three others and sending worried parents to the school in a frenzied rush, authorities said.More >>
A shooter opened fire at a high school in a tiny town in Washington state Wednesday, killing one student, injuring three others and sending worried parents to the school in a frenzied rush, authorities said.More >>
Four people are being questioned after a Cheatham County man was shot to death inside his house on Wednesday morning.More >>
Four people are being questioned after a Cheatham County man was shot to death inside his house on Wednesday morning.More >>
Guests may notice a few changes the next time they step inside Bridgestone Arena.More >>
Guests may notice a few changes the next time they step inside Bridgestone Arena.More >>
Engine problems caused a helicopter crash in New Jersey last week that killed country music performer Troy Gentry and the pilot.More >>
Engine problems caused a helicopter crash in New Jersey last week that killed country music performer Troy Gentry and the pilot.More >>
Zach Adams is accused of killing nursing student Holly Bobo, who went missing in 2011.More >>
Zach Adams is accused of killing nursing student Holly Bobo, who went missing in 2011.More >>
News 4 reporter Kevin Trager arrived in Jacksonville, FL, on Tuesday night and has been surveying flood damage and speaking with victims and first responders after Hurricane Irma.More >>
News 4 reporter Kevin Trager arrived in Jacksonville, FL, on Tuesday night and has been surveying flood damage and speaking with victims and first responders after Hurricane Irma.More >>
A group of Belmont University students were involved in an apparent drive-by shooting incident on Tuesday night.More >>
A group of Belmont University students were involved in an apparent drive-by shooting incident on Tuesday night.More >>
In Nashville, several landmarks, including the Korean War Veterans Bridge, the Parthenon in Centennial Park and the Metro Nashville & Davidson Co. Courthouse, will also be illuminated on the evening of Sept. 13 in recognition of Suicide Prevention Awareness.More >>
In Nashville, several landmarks, including the Korean War Veterans Bridge, the Parthenon in Centennial Park and the Metro Nashville & Davidson Co. Courthouse, will also be illuminated on the evening of Sept. 13 in recognition of Suicide Prevention Awareness.More >>