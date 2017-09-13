Gov. Haslam proclaims September as Suicide Prevention Month in TN

Today in Nashville, the office of Gov. Bill Haslam issued a proclamation recognizing September as Suicide Prevention Month in Tennessee.

In Nashville, several landmarks, including the Korean War Veterans Bridge, the Parthenon in Centennial Park and the Metro Nashville & Davidson Co. Courthouse, will also be illuminated on the evening of Sept. 13 in recognition of Suicide Prevention Awareness.

According to the International Association for Suicide Prevention, more than 800,000 people die of suicide each year, and up to 25-times more make suicide attempts.

The American Association of Suicidology says that someone suffering from depression/suicidal behavior are likely to display these warning signs:

Threatening to hurt or kill themselves, or talking about wanting to hurt/kill themselves

Looking for ways to kill themselves by seeking access to firearms, available pills, or other means

Talking or writing about death, dying or suicide, when these actions are out of the ordinary

Expanded warning signs include:

Increased alcohol or drug use

Loss in sense of purpose/reason for living

Increased anxiety, agitation

Insomnia or sleeping all the time

Withdrawal from friends, family, and society

Rage, uncontrolled anger, seeking revenge

Engaging in reckless behavior, with little regard for consequences

Dramatic mood changes

If you or a loved one are experiencing some or all of these symptoms, call 1-800-273-TALK for help or referral to a medical professional.

You can also reach the TN Statewide Crisis Phone Line by calling 885-CRISIS-1.

For more information about the Tennessee Suicide Prevention Network, click here.

