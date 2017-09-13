Online registration open for MDHA Section 8 HCV waiting list - WSMV Channel 4

Online registration open for MDHA Section 8 HCV waiting list

NASHVILLE, TN

The Metropolitan Development and Housing Agency will accept online only applications for Section 8 Housing Choice Vouchers waiting list beginning on Wednesday at noon.

The registration period runs from noon on Wednesday, Sept. 13 until 3 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 19.

The Housing Choice Vouchers waiting list is not on a first-come, first-served basis, so as long as you apply during the waiting list period, you have an equal chance of being placed near the top of the waiting list, according to a news release.

For participants who need assistance with the online application, MDHA staff will be available from 8 a.m.-3 p.m. on Thursday and Friday at the Randee Rogers Training Center, 1419 Rosa L. Parks Blvd.

