Nearly $4M federal grant to fund veterans cemetery expansion

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (AP) - Tennessee will receive a nearly $4 million grant to expand a veterans cemetery.

WBIR-TV reports that the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs National Cemetery Administration announced the grant for the East Tennessee Veterans Cemetery on Tuesday.

The cemetery was established in 2011 to accommodate a growing number of deceased veterans and family members. It currently occupies around 34 acres (14 hectares) on Gov. John Sevier Highway.

The money will go toward the installation of thousands of crypts, cremains gravesites and columbarium spaces, as well as the construction of roads to serve the cemetery. The department says the expansion will serve 114,671 veterans and their families.

Information from: WBIR-TV, http://www.wbir.com/

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.