Man killed in shooting in Cheatham County; 4 detained for questioning

Zach Adams is accused of killing nursing student Holly Bobo, who went missing in 2011.More >>
A Kentucky woman was sickened by Legionnaires' disease after staying at a hotel near the Tennessee home of famed singer Elvis Presley, and an autopsy says the pneumonia caused her death.More >>
A person of interest in the death of a 70-year-old woman found inside of a Kentucky church has been arrested in Tennessee.More >>
Tennessee will receive a nearly $4 million grant to expand a veterans cemetery.More >>
Police are still looking for one inmate who escaped from the Bedford County Workhouse early Tuesday morning.More >>
Veterans from World War II, the Korean War and the Vietnam War will be flying to Washington, D.C., on Wednesday.More >>
According to Sheriff Mike Breedlove, deputies found a man's body inside the home with multiple gunshot wounds.More >>
The wreck, which involved a car hauler truck, happened at the intersection of Nissan Boulevard and Enon Springs Road around 8 p.m. Tuesday.More >>
A suspect wanted in connection with a 2014 murder is now in custody. Takyris Simms was wanted for the murder of Jorge Garnica.More >>
Officials say people from out of state who expect to be in Tennessee for an extended period because of damage to their homes or workplaces by Hurricane Irma can file for unemployment insurance.More >>
A 19-year-old Michigan man shot his mother to death while she was sleeping after the two got into an argument over his new puppy, police said.More >>
A man visiting Las Vegas from North Wales jumped into the Hoover Dam and successfully swam from the Arizona side to the Nevada side.More >>
The News 4 I-Team obtained exclusive surveillance video of the Music Row neighborhood where a homeless man was shot, and it reveals many people in the area who could be potential witnesses.More >>
Katie Quackenbush moved to Nashville a few years ago to pursue a career in music. She has several YouTube videos where she is performing songs, playing guitar and rapping.More >>
A customer who recorded the viral video of a cop confiscating money from a hot dog vendor has raised thousands to help support the vendor.More >>
Three police officers working the night shift after Hurricane Irma posted a Facebook selfie and instantly became social media sensations.More >>
Blood evidence was a major part of the testimony in the second day of the trial in Holly Bobo’s murder on Tuesday.More >>
A Kentucky man was charged Monday with the murder of a 5-year-old boy who watched helplessly as his mother was beaten, bound and pushed off a cliff over the weekend.More >>
The incident happened at the YRC Freight building on Centennial Boulevard around 1:30 a.m. Tuesday.More >>
Teenagers in New Hampshire taunted an 8-year-old biracial boy with racial slurs and then pushed him off of a picnic table with a rope around his neck, injuring him, the boy's family said.More >>
