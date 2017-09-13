Man killed in shooting in Cheatham County - WSMV Channel 4

Man killed in shooting in Cheatham County; 4 detained for questioning

The shooting happened inside a home in Joelton. (WSMV) The shooting happened inside a home in Joelton. (WSMV)
Deputies found a man with multiple gunshot wounds inside the home. (WSMV) Deputies found a man with multiple gunshot wounds inside the home. (WSMV)
JOELTON, TN (WSMV) -

Police are investigating a deadly shooting in Cheatham County.

Someone called 911 just before 7 a.m. and reported an argument or possible break-in at the home at 1128 Chapel Hill Circle.

According to Sheriff Mike Breedlove, deputies found a man's body inside the home with multiple gunshot wounds.

Authorities have not released the name of the victim.

Four people who were at the home are being detained for questioning.

Police are not looking for a suspect at this time. Breedlove said the suspected gunman is believed to be within the group of people who were detained.

