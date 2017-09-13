Man killed in shooting in Cheatham County; 4 detained for questioning

Police are investigating a deadly shooting in Cheatham County.

Someone called 911 just before 7 a.m. and reported an argument or possible break-in at the home at 1128 Chapel Hill Circle.

According to Sheriff Mike Breedlove, deputies found a man's body inside the home with multiple gunshot wounds.

Authorities have not released the name of the victim.

Four people who were at the home are being detained for questioning.

Police are not looking for a suspect at this time. Breedlove said the suspected gunman is believed to be within the group of people who were detained.

Stay with News 4 for updates on this developing story.

Cheatham Co Sheriff's Office on scene of shooting, home invasion near Joelton. @WSMV pic.twitter.com/hPGGGaZH0A — Edward Burch (@EdwardBurch) September 13, 2017

At 6:47 a.m., 911 dispatchers received a call about an argument or a possible break-in that occurred at 1128 Chapel Hill Circle @WSMV pic.twitter.com/aDmFVKBCDK — Edward Burch (@EdwardBurch) September 13, 2017

Investigators talking with neighbors on Chapel Hill Circle. @WSMV pic.twitter.com/2RzQgSHckJ — Edward Burch (@EdwardBurch) September 13, 2017

Copyright 2017 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.