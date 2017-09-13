Man killed in shooting in Cheatham County - WSMV Channel 4

Man killed in shooting in Cheatham County

Posted: Updated:
JOELTON, TN (WSMV) -

A man is dead following a shooting in Cheatham County.

Dispatch confirmed the shooting happened on the 1100 block of Chapel Hill Circle in Joelton.

Stay with News 4 for updates on this developing story.

Copyright 2017 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
WSMV

News

Video

Weather

Entertainment

About WSMV

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, WSMV; Nashville, TN. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.