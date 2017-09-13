Pertinent locations in the Search for Holly Bobo.

Pertinent locations in the Search for Holly Bobo.

Blood evidence was a major part of the testimony in the second day of the trial in Holly Bobo’s murder on Tuesday.

State to call more witnesses in day 3 of the Holly Bobo trial

The third day of the murder trial for Zach Adams will begin Wednesday morning.

Adams is accused of killing Decatur County nursing student Holly Bobo, who went missing in 2011.

On Tuesday, jurors heard from Adams' ex-girlfriend, Rebecca Earp.

Earp said she was living with Adams and that they were in the process of breaking up when Bobo went missing in 2011.

She told the jury that Adams made a surprise comment during that time while watching the news with a friend.

"I was cooking supper. Zach and Shane were watching the news. Shane started snickering. Zach made the comment, 'They'll never be able to find her,'" Earp said. "He said he would tie me up just like Holly Bobo and nobody would ever see me again."

The defense argued that Earp changed her story multiple times and that she was doing drugs back then.

An expert witness testified that Bobo's cellphone pinged near Adams' home.

An FBI witness says Adams had scratches on his arm and leg shortly after Bobo disappeared.

The state is trying to prove that Adams kidnapped and raped Bobo before killing her.

Court will resume at 9 a.m. Wednesday. Click here to watch a live feed from the courtroom.

