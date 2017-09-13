Pertinent locations in the Search for Holly Bobo.

Pertinent locations in the Search for Holly Bobo.

Man who found Holly Bobo's remains testifies in day 3 of trial

Holly Bobo went missing six years ago in Decatur County. (WSMV)

Larry Stone is one of the men who found Holly Bobo's skull. (WSMV)

It’s day three of testimony in the murder trial for the man accused of killing 20-year-old nursing student Holly Bobo.

Zachary Adams faces the death penalty if he’s found guilty of her kidnapping, rape and murder in 2011.

On Wednesday morning, a series of witnesses testified about items they found that related to Bobo’s disappearance.

Some were her personal items, but most importantly, the court heard testimony about how her remains were found.

Just in the last hour, the jury heard testimony from the man who discovered Bobo's skull.

Larry Stone testified that in 2014 he was looking for ginseng, a root, when he saw something that caught his attention -- a bucket turned upside down in the woods. He turned it over and discovered it was a skull. He yelled to his cousin.

"I said, I found remains. Get up here now. I started bawling, please tell me it's not real. I said, I think I know who his could be. I said, I think it’s Holly," Stone said.

Stone's discovery that day was a crucial find. Bobo's remains were never found in the three years after her disappearance.

