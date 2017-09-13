Middle TN veterans taking Honor Flight to nation's capital

The veterans will be leaving on a flight at 6 a.m. (WSMV)

Dozens of Middle Tennessee veterans are being honored with a special trip to our nation's capital.

Veterans from World War II, the Korean War and the Vietnam War will be flying to Washington, D.C., on Wednesday.

The Honor Flight of Middle Tennessee has flown more than 500 veterans to our nation's capital since it started in 2008.

Bob Steele, who served as a Marine in the Vietnam War, is among the group flying to D.C.

News 4 first introduced you to Steele in 2013 when he was getting help with his PTSD through his golden retriever named Dillon.

On Wednesday, Steele and his service dog will be on the plane together, marking the first time a service dog has gone on an Honor Flight from Middle Tennessee.

While in D.C., the veterans will visit several war memorials and watch the changing of the guards at Arlington National Cemetery before heading to Maryland for dinner.

All of this is packed into one day. The group is scheduled to arrive back in Nashville around 9:30 p.m.

The best part about this is that the trip is free. It's part of a national effort to honor the people who have sacrificed so much for our country.

Copyright 2017 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.