Suspect arrested in 2014 south Nashville murder

Tennessee's most wanted fugitives.More >>
Tennessee's most wanted fugitives.More >>
Veterans from World War II, the Korean War and the Vietnam War will be flying to Washington, D.C., on Wednesday.More >>
Veterans from World War II, the Korean War and the Vietnam War will be flying to Washington, D.C., on Wednesday.More >>
A suspect wanted in connection with a 2014 murder is now in custody. Takyris Simms was wanted for the murder of Jorge Garnica.More >>
A suspect wanted in connection with a 2014 murder is now in custody. Takyris Simms was wanted for the murder of Jorge Garnica.More >>
Officials say people from out of state who expect to be in Tennessee for an extended period because of damage to their homes or workplaces by Hurricane Irma can file for unemployment insurance.More >>
Officials say people from out of state who expect to be in Tennessee for an extended period because of damage to their homes or workplaces by Hurricane Irma can file for unemployment insurance.More >>
A Smyrna intersection remains closed after an overnight crash knocked down a power pole.More >>
A Smyrna intersection remains closed after an overnight crash knocked down a power pole.More >>
THP spokesman Lt. John Harmon says the trooper, whose name has not been released, made a routine traffic stop and the driver resisted arrest.More >>
THP spokesman Lt. John Harmon says the trooper, whose name has not been released, made a routine traffic stop and the driver resisted arrest.More >>
Brentwood Academy has issued a response to a lawsuit claiming a student was raped by other boys at the school.More >>
Brentwood Academy has issued a response to a lawsuit claiming a student was raped by other boys at the school.More >>
A city is thankful a fiery crash only left people with minor injuries. It happened in Dover Tuesday morning, but city officials said the intersection has a history of problems.More >>
A city is thankful a fiery crash only left people with minor injuries. It happened in Dover Tuesday morning, but city officials said the intersection has a history of problems.More >>
Katie Quackenbush moved to Nashville a few years ago to pursue a career in music. She has several YouTube videos where she is performing songs, playing guitar and rapping.More >>
Katie Quackenbush moved to Nashville a few years ago to pursue a career in music. She has several YouTube videos where she is performing songs, playing guitar and rapping.More >>
Floridians are eager to get home, but many who evacuated to Nashville haven't been able to leave since the storm passed.More >>
Floridians are eager to get home, but many who evacuated to Nashville haven't been able to leave since the storm passed.More >>
Blood evidence was a major part of the testimony in the second day of the trial in Holly Bobo’s murder on Tuesday.More >>
Blood evidence was a major part of the testimony in the second day of the trial in Holly Bobo’s murder on Tuesday.More >>
A man visiting Las Vegas from North Wales jumped into the Hoover Dam and successfully swam from the Arizona side to the Nevada side.More >>
A man visiting Las Vegas from North Wales jumped into the Hoover Dam and successfully swam from the Arizona side to the Nevada side.More >>
A 19-year-old Michigan man shot his mother to death while she was sleeping after the two got into an argument over his new puppy, police said.More >>
A 19-year-old Michigan man shot his mother to death while she was sleeping after the two got into an argument over his new puppy, police said.More >>
A Kentucky man was charged Monday with the murder of a 5-year-old boy who watched helplessly as his mother was beaten, bound and pushed off a cliff over the weekend.More >>
A Kentucky man was charged Monday with the murder of a 5-year-old boy who watched helplessly as his mother was beaten, bound and pushed off a cliff over the weekend.More >>
Katie Quackenbush moved to Nashville a few years ago to pursue a career in music. She has several YouTube videos where she is performing songs, playing guitar and rapping.More >>
Katie Quackenbush moved to Nashville a few years ago to pursue a career in music. She has several YouTube videos where she is performing songs, playing guitar and rapping.More >>
The News 4 I-Team obtained exclusive surveillance video of the Music Row neighborhood where a homeless man was shot, and it reveals many people in the area who could be potential witnesses.More >>
The News 4 I-Team obtained exclusive surveillance video of the Music Row neighborhood where a homeless man was shot, and it reveals many people in the area who could be potential witnesses.More >>
Teenagers in New Hampshire taunted an 8-year-old biracial boy with racial slurs and then pushed him off of a picnic table with a rope around his neck, injuring him, the boy's family said.More >>
Teenagers in New Hampshire taunted an 8-year-old biracial boy with racial slurs and then pushed him off of a picnic table with a rope around his neck, injuring him, the boy's family said.More >>
The incident happened at the YRC Freight building on Centennial Boulevard around 1:30 a.m. Tuesday.More >>
The incident happened at the YRC Freight building on Centennial Boulevard around 1:30 a.m. Tuesday.More >>
Blood evidence was a major part of the testimony in the second day of the trial in Holly Bobo’s murder on Tuesday.More >>
Blood evidence was a major part of the testimony in the second day of the trial in Holly Bobo’s murder on Tuesday.More >>
A Cheatham County mother turned to News 4 after saying her son was jumped on a school bus by another student.More >>
A Cheatham County mother turned to News 4 after saying her son was jumped on a school bus by another student.More >>
A customer who recorded the viral video of a cop confiscating money from a hot dog vendor has raised more than $60,000 to help support the vendor.More >>
A customer who recorded the viral video of a cop confiscating money from a hot dog vendor has raised more than $60,000 to help support the vendor.More >>