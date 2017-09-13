Suspect arrested in 2014 south Nashville murder - WSMV Channel 4

Suspect arrested in 2014 south Nashville murder

Takyris Simms (Source: Metro Nashville PD) Takyris Simms (Source: Metro Nashville PD)
NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) -

A suspect wanted in connection with a 2014 murder is now in custody.

Takyris Simms was wanted for the murder of Jorge Garnica.

Garnica was found shot to death outside of his Edmondson Pike apartment in August 2014.

Simms was only 16 at the time of the shooting. He had been on the run since escaping a group home last January.

A second suspect, Shaquay Dodd, was arrested in April 2016. He is charged with murder and robbery.

