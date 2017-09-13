People displaced by hurricane urged to file for unemployment

Veterans from World War II, the Korean War and the Vietnam War will be flying to Washington, D.C., on Wednesday.More >>
Veterans from World War II, the Korean War and the Vietnam War will be flying to Washington, D.C., on Wednesday.More >>
A suspect wanted in connection with a 2014 murder is now in custody. Takyris Simms was wanted for the murder of Jorge Garnica.More >>
A suspect wanted in connection with a 2014 murder is now in custody. Takyris Simms was wanted for the murder of Jorge Garnica.More >>
Officials say people from out of state who expect to be in Tennessee for an extended period because of damage to their homes or workplaces by Hurricane Irma can file for unemployment insurance.More >>
Officials say people from out of state who expect to be in Tennessee for an extended period because of damage to their homes or workplaces by Hurricane Irma can file for unemployment insurance.More >>
A Smyrna intersection remains closed after an overnight crash knocked down a power pole.More >>
A Smyrna intersection remains closed after an overnight crash knocked down a power pole.More >>
THP spokesman Lt. John Harmon says the trooper, whose name has not been released, made a routine traffic stop and the driver resisted arrest.More >>
THP spokesman Lt. John Harmon says the trooper, whose name has not been released, made a routine traffic stop and the driver resisted arrest.More >>
Brentwood Academy has issued a response to a lawsuit claiming a student was raped by other boys at the school.More >>
Brentwood Academy has issued a response to a lawsuit claiming a student was raped by other boys at the school.More >>
A city is thankful a fiery crash only left people with minor injuries. It happened in Dover Tuesday morning, but city officials said the intersection has a history of problems.More >>
A city is thankful a fiery crash only left people with minor injuries. It happened in Dover Tuesday morning, but city officials said the intersection has a history of problems.More >>
Katie Quackenbush moved to Nashville a few years ago to pursue a career in music. She has several YouTube videos where she is performing songs, playing guitar and rapping.More >>
Katie Quackenbush moved to Nashville a few years ago to pursue a career in music. She has several YouTube videos where she is performing songs, playing guitar and rapping.More >>
Floridians are eager to get home, but many who evacuated to Nashville haven't been able to leave since the storm passed.More >>
Floridians are eager to get home, but many who evacuated to Nashville haven't been able to leave since the storm passed.More >>
Blood evidence was a major part of the testimony in the second day of the trial in Holly Bobo’s murder on Tuesday.More >>
Blood evidence was a major part of the testimony in the second day of the trial in Holly Bobo’s murder on Tuesday.More >>