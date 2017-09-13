Road reopens after crash knocked out utility pole in Smyrna - WSMV Channel 4

Road reopens after crash knocked out utility pole in Smyrna

Posted: Updated:
The crash happened around 8 p.m. Tuesday. (WSMV) The crash happened around 8 p.m. Tuesday. (WSMV)
SMYRNA, TN (WSMV) -

A Smyrna intersection has reopened after an overnight crash knocked down a power pole.

The wreck, which involved a car hauler truck, happened at the intersection of Nissan Boulevard and Enon Springs Road around 8 p.m. Tuesday.

No one was seriously hurt, but crews worked for several hours to replace the power pole and repair the traffic signals.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

The intersection reopened shortly before 8 a.m. Wednesday and is said to be fully operational.

Copyright 2017 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

  • Road reopens after crash knocked out utility pole in SmyrnaMore>>

  • Special

    Rutherford County news

    Click to read more headlines from Rutherford County.More >>
    Click to read more headlines from Rutherford County.More >>
Powered by Frankly
WSMV

News

Video

Weather

Entertainment

About WSMV

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, WSMV; Nashville, TN. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.