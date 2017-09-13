Road reopens after crash knocked out utility pole in Smyrna

A Smyrna intersection has reopened after an overnight crash knocked down a power pole.

The wreck, which involved a car hauler truck, happened at the intersection of Nissan Boulevard and Enon Springs Road around 8 p.m. Tuesday.

No one was seriously hurt, but crews worked for several hours to replace the power pole and repair the traffic signals.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

The intersection reopened shortly before 8 a.m. Wednesday and is said to be fully operational.

