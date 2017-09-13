Crash knocks out power at intersection in Smyrna

The crash happened around 8 p.m. Tuesday. (WSMV)

A Smyrna intersection remains closed after an overnight crash knocked down a power pole.

The wreck, which involved a car hauler truck, happened at the intersection of Nissan Boulevard and Enon Springs Road around 8 p.m. Tuesday.

No one was seriously hurt, but crews are still working to replace the power pole and repair the traffic signals.

Authorities in Smyrna say the scene should be cleared by 10 a.m. Wednesday.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

