Flight cancellations strand Floridians in Nashville

Floridians are eager to get home, but many who evacuated to Nashville haven't been able to leave since the storm passed.

Nearly half of the flights to Florida from Nashville were canceled Tuesday. Airport closures in Florida over the weekend backed up airlines all week, leaving many Floridians stuck.

"We just want to go home," Karen Metzger said.

She and her husband Steve hardly made it out of West Palm, FL, before Irma hit.

"Getting here was as nightmare," she said. "I was on the internet for 10 hours trying to go anywhere in the USA."

After cancellations and delays, they finally boarded a flight to Nashville Friday night.

"We got here. Now we're trying to go back,” Metzger said.

Sally Higgins is trying to go back too.

"It's been a fun adventure, to a point," she said.

Higgins drove to Nashville, but is worried she won't make it back if she leaves before Thursday.

"There's no gas," she said. "There are not motels, hotels available."

The way back home might not be certain, but for all three Floridians, one thing is: they have a home to go to.

"It's so sad to see these people with the long faces who have had devastation and don't know how they'll be getting back," Higgins said.

Irma has affected more than 100 flight cancellations out the Nashville International Airport this week. The BNA communications director said airlines are working to play catch-up and encouraged people with scheduled flights to Florida this week to keep checking with them.

