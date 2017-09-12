3 Gallatin HS students arrested following threat

Three Gallatin High School students have been arrested following a shooting threat at the school.

The principal at the school sent an email to parents Monday night addressing rumors of another shooting threat to the school, saying the rumor had been investigated and was found to be false.

As a response to the principal’s email, three Gallatin High students posted a photo to social media of them with a pellet rifle. The photo and comments made in the post sparked a second investigation by the school district and sheriff’s office.

The three students were arrested and will face disciplinary action from the school.

