The Latest: Jaguars will play home opener vs Titans

The Jaguars' home opener against Tennessee will be played in Jacksonville as scheduled.

Team president Mark Lamping and Mayor Lenny Curry made the announcement Tuesday at a Jacksonville fire station, just hours after the team returned home following an extended stay in Houston because of Hurricane Irma.

"It's so important on so many different levels that we show the world that Jacksonville is open for business," Lamping said.

The Jaguars spent three nights in Houston because of the hurricane.

Team officials wanted to inspect EverBank Field and meet with city leaders Tuesday before making a call on the game.

Owner Shad Khan also donated $1 million to a Florida's First Coast relief fund.

The team is donating 5,000 tickets to first-responders and local residents affected by Irma.

"This is about bringing our city and community together," Curry said. "This is about getting back to normal operations."

